Steve Lovell: Gillingham chairman Paul Scally offers manager new deal

Gillingham chairman Paul Scally says he has offered manager Steve Lovell a new two-year contract.

The 57-year-old has won 11 of his 22 games since taking charge of the team in October, guiding them from 22nd to 10th in League One.

"I told him I'd like to give him another two years and he's delighted with that," Scally told BBC Radio Kent.

"He has done such a tremendous job, is a lovely guy to work with and he loves the club."

Former Millwall, Gillingham and Wales striker Lovell replaced Peter Taylor at Priestfield Stadium on 12 October, initially on a caretaker basis.

After winning four of his first seven games in charge, he was then given a deal until the end of the season.

"He has got an average of just under two points a game over the last 17 games," Scally added.

"It is a great run of form and long may it continue.

"The players are very happy with him and if we can keep him here for another two years it bodes well."