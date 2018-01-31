Matt Penney: Mansfield sign Sheffield Wednesday attacker on loan

Matt Penney in action for Bradford City
Matt Penney only played one game while on loan with Bradford City in 2016-17

Mansfield Town have signed attacking midfielder Matt Penney on loan until the end of the season from Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

The 19-year-old has yet to play for the Owls' first team, but recently signed a new deal until the summer of 2019 and was on loan at Bradford last season.

Stags manager Steve Evans described Penney as a "very talented" player.

"He plays very stylishly in either wide area after being developed at Wednesday as an attacking full-back," Evans said.

Mansfield are fifth in League Two, having won three and drawn one of their past four league matches.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story