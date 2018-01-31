Gary Madine: Cardiff City sign striker from Bolton Wanderers
-
- From the section Cardiff
Cardiff City have signed striker Gary Madine from Championship rivals Bolton Wanderers in a deal thought to be worth about £6m.
The 27-year-old has scored 10 goals for the Trotters this season and joins promotion-chasing Cardiff on a three-and-a-half-year contract.
Madine scored from the penalty spot against the Bluebirds in their 2-0 loss at the Macron Stadium on 23 December.
He joined Bolton from Sheffield Wednesday in July 2015 on a free.
The fee for Madine is the biggest transfer outlay by owner Vincent Tan since the Premier League season in 2013-14, when Cardiff paid £11m for midfielder Gary Medel.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.