Tom Anderson: Burnley centre-back joins Doncaster Rovers on loan

Tom Anderson spent last season on loan at Chesterfield

League One side Doncaster Rovers have signed Burnley defender Tom Anderson on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old centre-back spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Port Vale, making 24 appearances in all competitions for the League Two club.

Anderson has yet to play a senior game for the Clarets and has also had loan spells at Hyde, Halifax, Lincoln, Carlisle and Chesterfield.

"I see this as another progression in my career," he told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.