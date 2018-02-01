Newcastle sign Leicester striker Islam Slimani and Sparta Prague keeper Martin Dubravka on loan

Slimani has come off the bench in 10 Premier League games for Leicester this season, starting just two

Newcastle have signed Leicester forward Islam Slimani and Sparta Prague goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on loan until the end of the season.

Slimani, 29, joined Leicester in August 2016 for a fee believed to be a club-record £29m but he has started just two Premier League games this season.

Dubravka, also 29, has made 11 appearances for Sparta Prague.

"Slimani is a player with Premier League experience," said Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez.

"He is a player who can fight with defenders, challenge and score goals. Hopefully he can give us some experience and some different characteristics to the strikers we have at the moment.

"Dubravka is someone with some experience. He will need to settle down quickly as he is a player coming from abroad, but he is very agile and he can play with his feet.

"He will give us some competition in goal, and that is what we are looking for."

Dubravka has nine caps for Slovakia and played against England in September's 2018 World Cup qualifier at Wembley, which England won 2-1.

Algeria international Slimani has scored five goals in 17 appearances for the Foxes this season.

Newcastle have scored only 22 goals in 24 Premier League games and they had been linked with moves for Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge before he joined West Brom and Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen.

"It's a great thing for me and for Newcastle," Slimani said.

"I'm happy to be here. Hopefully I can come here and be able to give them a hand."

Slimani scored 51 goals in 96 appearances at Sporting Lisbon and scored twice at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil as Algeria reached the knockout stages for the first time.

