Stephen Humphrys: Rochdale sign Fulham striker on loan

From the section

Stephen Humphrys made 14 League One appearances for Shrewsbury last season, but only started in three games

League One side Rochdale have signed Fulham striker Stephen Humphrys on loan until the end of the season.

Former Bury trainee Humphrys has made three senior appearances for Championship club Fulham, but has yet to start a game.

The 20-year-old joined Shrewsbury on loan in January last season, scoring two goals in 14 league matches.

He could make his debut for relegation-threatened Rochdale at Northampton Town on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.