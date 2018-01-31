Celtic close on Dundee's Jack Hendry & Scott Bain, Scott Allan may join Hibs

Jack Hendry joined Dundee from Wigan Athletic in July

Celtic are close to agreeing terms with Dundee for defender Jack Hendry, 22.

Brendan Rodgers' side are also still working on a deal to secure the services of Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain, 26, who is on loan at Hibernian.

The move should go ahead if Celtic midfielder Scott Allan, who is on loan at Dundee, joins Hibernian.

Allan netted his first goal since August 2015 on Tuesday

Allan, 26, switched to Celtic from Hibernian in 2015 and was loaned to Rotherham United last season.

He was sent to Dens Park in June and scored his first goal for Neil McCann's side in Tuesday's 1-0 Scottish Cup fourth-round replay win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Celtic are seeking goalkeeper cover following a knee injury to Craig Gordon, 35, ruled him out for around 12 weeks.

Bain joined Hibs on loan earlier this month but is yet to feature for Neil Lennon's side.

Bain last played for Dundee in October

