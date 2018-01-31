Tom Pett: Lincoln sign attacker from Stevenage for undisclosed fee

Tom Pett helped Stevenage reach the League Two play-off in his first season with the club in 2014-15

Lincoln City have signed winger Tom Pett from Stevenage for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 26-year-old has scored seven goals in 34 games this season, with a total of 22 from 159 appearances since joining in July 2014.

The Imps moved into eighth place, a point outside the play-offs, with a 3-1 win over Newport County on Tuesday.

"I saw the game last night, it gave me a taste of what's to come," Pett told the club website.

"The crowd are not quiet, which is massive for a player. It's one of the main things when I heard Lincoln were interested in me."

