Todd Kane: Chelsea right-back joins Oxford United on loan

Todd Kane has had two loan spells in the Netherlands for FC Groningen and NEC Nijmegen

Chelsea right-back Todd Kane has joined Oxford United on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old had been on loan at FC Groningen in the Netherlands earlier this season, making 11 appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie.

"I'm happy to be here and to be back in England," he told BBC Radio Oxford. "I felt this was the right club for me to get my head down and concentrate."

Kane has also spent time on loan at Blackburn and Nottingham Forest.

