Liam Fontaine: Ross County sign defender from Hibernian

Fontaine has not played for Hibs this season

Defender Liam Fontaine has left Hibernian to join Ross County.

The Englishman, 32, had been with Hibs since 2014 and helped the Easter Road side win the 2016 Scottish Cup and promotion to this season's Premiership.

Fontaine has made more than 400 senior appearances since starting his career with Fulham.

He has not played since a couple of League Cup outings in July and was due to be out of contract with Hibs at the end of the season.

County, who are bottom of the Premiership, six points below Partick Thistle and Hamilton Academical, have also signed full-back Max Melbourne on loan from West Bromwich Albion for the rest of the season.

