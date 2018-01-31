Joaquim Adao: Hearts sign FC Sion on loan until the summer

From the section

Joaquim Adao (right) has 11 caps for Angola

Hearts have signed Angola international midfielder Joaquim Adao from FC Sion on loan until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

Adao, 25, has also played for Sion's Swiss rivals Chiasso and Angolan side Progresso.

The Tynecastle side have already recruited Danny Amankwaa, Steven Naismith, Demetri Mitchell and Rico Quitongo during the January window.

Craig Levein's side host St Johnstone in the Premiership on Saturday.

