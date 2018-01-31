George Williams: St Johnstone sign Fulham and Wales winger on loan

George Williams has had loan spells with Gillingham and MK Dons

Wales winger George Williams has joined St Johnstone on loan from Fulham for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old, who won the first of his seven caps aged 18 in 2014 against Netherlands, has not played for the Championship club since January 2016.

Williams' only appearance this season has been for Fulham Under-21s in the Football League Trophy, scoring in a 3-3 draw with Portsmouth.

He played 15 times on loan to League One side MK Dons last season.

That was his second spell with the Buckinghamshire outfit and he had a loan spell with Gillingham in between.

Striker Stephen Humphreys also left Fulham on Wednesday on loan to League One outfit Rochdale.

