Connor Lemonheigh-Evans: Bristol City midfielder joins Torquay United on loan

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans spent the second half of last season on loan at Bath City

Bristol City's Connor Lemonheigh-Evans has joined the National League's bottom side, Torquay United, on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old midfielder played under current Gulls boss Gary Owers at Bath City earlier in the current campaign.

Lemonheigh-Evans' only appearance for City was in their 3-0 FA Cup loss at Watford earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Torquay have extended the loan of his City clubmate George Dowling for another month.

