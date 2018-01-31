Abo Eisa: Shrewsbury Town sign winger from Wealdstone FC

Shrewsbury Town are third in League One

League One side Shrewsbury Town have signed Abo Eisa from National League South club Wealdstone FC for an undisclosed fee.

The winger has agreed an 18-month deal with the Shrews, with the option of a further year.

The brother of Cheltenham striker Mohamed Eisa, he has scored 12 league goals for the Stones this season.

"It's a huge club and they are very ambitious. Being here is a really huge move for me," he said.

