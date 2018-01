Success' only Watford appearance this season came against Bristol City in the EFL Cup

Watford forward Isaac Success has joined Malaga on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old Nigeria striker was a club record signing when he arrived at Watford from Granada in 2016 for £12.5m.

He has made just one appearance for the club this season and was warned about his conduct by former manager Marco Silva in October.

Success scored one goal in his 20 appearances for the club.