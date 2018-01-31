Chris Clements: Forest Green Rovers sign Grimsby Town midfielder on loan

Chris Clements made more than 150 appearance and scored more than 11 goals during a four-and-a-half year spell at Mansfield Town before leaving last year

Forest Green Rovers have signed 27-year-old midfielder Chris Clements on loan from League Two rivals Grimsby Town until the end of the season.

After joining the Mariners in January last year he made 16 League Two appearances and scored four goals.

But he has not featured for the club at all this season and spent two months on loan at Barrow in the National League.

Clements will not be able to face his parent club when the two sides meet on the final day of the season.

