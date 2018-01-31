Everton boss Sam Allardyce praises the performance of Theo Walcott, who scored both goals in a 2-1 win over Leicester, and full-back Seamus Coleman, who made his Toffees return after 10 months out with a double leg break.

MATCH REPORT: Everton 2-1 Leicester City

