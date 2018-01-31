Kilmarnock sign Simpson on loan from Wolves as Bell leaves

Cammy Bell did not make any senior appearances during his second spell with Kilmarnock

Defender Aaron Simpson has joined Kilmarnock on loan from Wolves until the end of the season.

Killie say Simpson, 20, plays primarily at right-back and has previously been loaned to Portsmouth and Telford.

The Rugby Park side have sent Dom Thomas on loan to Queen of the South while Daniel Higgins has joined Airdrieonians on loan.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Cammy Bell has left Kilmarnock by mutual consent, having re-joined the club last year.

The former Rangers and Dundee United keeper told Killie's website: "While I'm extremely sad to be leaving, I will always cherish the many wonderful memories from my time with Kilmarnock.

"The fans have always been fantastic in their support and I'd like to wish the club the very best for the future."

