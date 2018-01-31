Hartlepool United call out for consortium interest after individuals come forward with plans

Hartlepool United were able to pay players for January, while fans raised money to help cover costs

Hartlepool United have urged potential investors who may be interested in forming a consortium to take over the club to contact the club's solicitors.

In a statement, Pools said there had been "significant interest" in a equity ownership, but they were disappointed no agreement had been reached.

Pools were put up for sale in December by HUFC Holdings Limited.

There was concrete interest from local businessman Chris Musgrave, but he opted against making a bid.

Fans have raised money to help meet salaries and other costs for January, after it was confirmed around £200,000 per month was needed to meet commitments.

The statement said: "What is clear is that if timescales were permitting there is little doubt that an iconic club such as Hartlepool United would have little difficulty attracting a new equity owner, who is looking to invest in and engage in owning a football club for the long term.

"There have been several expressions of interest of some people willing to join together as part of a consortium, but may not have known others to join in with.

"With this in mind therefore we would urge anyone that is thinking along these lines that they should contact the solicitor with their appetite for equity investment and proof of funds for that level."