John Goddard: Stevenage sign Swindon Town attacking midfielder for undisclosed fee

John Goddard has made 17 appearances for Swindon so far this season

Stevenage have signed midfielder John Goddard from League Two rivals Swindon Town on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old has been at Swindon since moving from Woking in May 2016 and made 55 appearances, 17 of which were made this season.

Goddard, who is an England C international, arrives after Tom Pett's move to Lincoln City.

His last appearance for Swindon came against Crewe Alexandra in December.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.