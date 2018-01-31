John Goddard: Stevenage sign Swindon Town attacking midfielder for undisclosed fee
-
Stevenage have signed midfielder John Goddard from League Two rivals Swindon Town on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old has been at Swindon since moving from Woking in May 2016 and made 55 appearances, 17 of which were made this season.
Goddard, who is an England C international, arrives after Tom Pett's move to Lincoln City.
His last appearance for Swindon came against Crewe Alexandra in December.
