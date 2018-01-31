Shayon Harrison: Southend United sign Tottenham Hotspur striker on loan

Shayon Harrison made his first-team debut for Spurs as a substitute in an EFL Cup tie at Liverpool

Southend United have signed striker Shayon Harrison on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old made his only Spurs appearance to date in October 2016 and scored once in 15 games during a loan spell at Yeovil last term.

He is Chris Powell's first signing since becoming manager on 23 January.

"I'm buzzing to be here. When I found out Southend were interested in me I thought it was the perfect move for me," Harrison told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.