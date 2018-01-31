Costel Pantilimon and Ashkan Dejagah join Nottingham Forest

From the section

Ashkan Dejagah scored six goals in 49 games for Fulham

Romanian international goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon and Iranian winger Ashkan Dejagah have joined Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Watford keeper Pantilimon, 30, who had a loan spell earlier this season with Deportivo La Coruna, has signed a loan deal until the end of the campaign.

Dejagah, 31, has penned a permanent deal until the end of the season after leaving VfL Wolfsburg in the summer.

The winger made 49 appearances for Fulham between 2012 and 2014.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.