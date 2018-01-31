Angus MacDonald: Hull City sign Barnsley defender for undisclosed fee

Angus MacDonald made 13 appearances for Barnsley this season

Hull City have signed Barnsley defender Angus MacDonald for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 25-year-old made 50 league appearances for the Tykes after joining from Torquay in June 2016.

MacDonald, who worked with Tigers boss Nigel Adkins at Reading, could make his debut for the Championship strugglers at Preston on Saturday.

He told the club website: "It's a big step for me and I'm looking forward to getting going here."

