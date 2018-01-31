Jake Andrews: Cheltenham Town sign Bristol City midfielder on loan
League Two side Cheltenham Town have signed midfielder Jake Andrews on loan from Championship club Bristol City until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old becomes the Gloucestershire side's sixth addition of the January transfer window.
"Jake is eager to come to us and compete for a place in our plans," Cheltenham manager Gary Johnson said.
"He is a talented, left-footed player who can operate out wide and give us that option, as well as in the middle."
