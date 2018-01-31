Shaun Hobson: Bournemouth defender joins Chester on loan

Chester have been in the National League for five consecutive seasons

National League side Chester have signed defender Shaun Hobson on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old began his career with Burnley and joined the Cherries in 2016 following a trial.

Centre-back Hobson has yet to make a first-team appearance for Bournemouth, but spent the second half of last season on loan with Eastbourne Borough.

Cash-strapped Chester are 22nd in the table, four points from safety.

