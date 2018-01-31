Andy King: Swansea City take Leicester City and Wales midfielder on loan

Andy King has won 44 caps for Wales, scoring two goals

Swansea City have signed Leicester City midfielder Andy King on loan until the end of the season.

The Wales international, 29, has spent his entire senior career with the Foxes, but has largely been used as a back-up in recent years.

Swansea were keen to add to their midfield options after Roque Mesa joined Sevilla on loan.

King's arrival ends the Swans' hopes of signing Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic on loan.

Premier League clubs are only allowed to have two players on loan from other Premier League clubs at the same time, and striker Tammy Abraham is on loan at the Liberty Stadium from Chelsea.

Earlier on deadline day, Swansea re-signed forward Andre Ayew from West Ham for a club record fee of £18m, possibly rising to £20m.

Meanwhile, Swans striker Oli McBurnie will spend the rest of 2017-18 on loan at Championship club Barnsley.

Swansea have also signed young centre-back Jack Withers on an 18-month deal from National League North side Boston United, where he will spend the rest of the season on loan.

And Swans Under-23s goalkeeper Lewis Thomas has joined Welsh Premier League side Carmarthen Town on loan until the end of the season.

