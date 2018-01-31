Billy Heath: FC Halifax Town manager leaves by mutual consent

Billy Heath's last game in charge was a defeat by Leyton Orient on Tuesday

FC Halifax Town manager Billy Heath has left the National League strugglers by mutual consent after two and a half years at the club.

The ex-North Ferriby United boss guided the Shaymen to promotion from the sixth tier last season but they have won just two of their past 19 league games.

Heath leaves Halifax 19th in the table, four points above the relegation zone with 15 matches left this season.

"The decision has not been taken lightly," said a club statement.