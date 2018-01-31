Jordan Hugill: West Ham sign Preston striker in reported £10m deal

Jordan Hugill has scored 10 goals in 29 appearances this season

West Ham have signed Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill in a deal reportedly worth about £10m.

Hugill, 25, had been the subject of interest from a number of clubs, including Crystal Palace.

Preston rejected a transfer request from Hugill in August, and manager Alex Neil had previously said the club had no interest in selling him this month.

However, Preston said in a statement "they could not stand in his way for the chance of top-flight football".

Hugill scored 30 goals in 114 appearances for Championship side Preston and is David Moyes' second signing at West Ham.

"In whatever I do, I give everything," said Hugill, who will wear the number 12 shirt.

"I'm going to give absolutely everything for this club and for my team-mates. It's a new challenge for me, playing in the Premier League, but they are going to get nothing less than 100%.

"It's amazing to know I'm a Premier League footballer, to know where I've come from in the last five years to where I am now is amazing."

Hugill is a graduate of the Glenn Hoddle Academy in Spain, and played for non-league Whitby Town and Marske United before moving to Port Vale then Preston.

He strengthens the Hammers' attacking options after fellow striker Diafra Sakho left for Rennes earlier in the window.

