Glenn Morris: Crawley Town goalkeeper extends contract to summer of 2020

Glenn Morris
Glenn Morris previously played for Leyton Orient, Southend, Aldershot and Gillingham before joining Crawley

Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris has signed a new contract that will keep him with the League Two side until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Morris, 34, has played 72 times since joining the Sussex club in 2016.

"Glenn's dedication to his profession has shone through from the day I started working with the players," said Crawley boss Harry Kewell.

"The great thing about Glenn is that he wants to keep working hard, improving and keeping more clean sheets."

