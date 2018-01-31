Glenn Morris: Crawley Town goalkeeper extends contract to summer of 2020

Glenn Morris previously played for Leyton Orient, Southend, Aldershot and Gillingham before joining Crawley

Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris has signed a new contract that will keep him with the League Two side until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Morris, 34, has played 72 times since joining the Sussex club in 2016.

"Glenn's dedication to his profession has shone through from the day I started working with the players," said Crawley boss Harry Kewell.

"The great thing about Glenn is that he wants to keep working hard, improving and keeping more clean sheets."