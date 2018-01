Tyler Walker: Bolton Wanderers sign forward on loan from Nottingham Forest

From the section

Tyler Walker has scored four goals in 16 appearances for Nottingham Forest this season

Bolton Wanderers have signed forward Tyler Walker on loan from fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest until the end of the season.

Walker, 21, son of former England defender Des, has played 38 times for Forest since his debut in 2015.

He has previously spent time on loan at Port Vale, Stevenage and Burton Albion.

Walker is Bolton's second signing of the January transfer window after Everton midfielder Harry Charsley joined on loan.

