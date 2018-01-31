Rhys Murphy: Gillingham sign free-agent striker on short-term deal

Rhys Murphy
Rhys Murphy had loan spells at York, Crawley and most recently Torquay from Forest Green Rovers

League One club Gillingham have signed striker Rhys Murphy on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old former Arsenal trainee, who has played for Forest Green Rovers, Dagenham & Redbridge and Oldham, spent time on trial with the Gills recently.

He arrives as a free agent after his Forest Green contract was terminated by mutual consent on 8 January.

Meanwhile, Tottenham defender Connor Ogilvie, 21, has extended his loan spell at Priestfield Stadium until May.

