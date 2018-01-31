Simeon Jackson & Easah Suliman: Grimsby Town loans for Walsall and Aston Villa pair

Simeon Jackson's career began at Rushden & Diamonds before a 2008 move to Gillingham

League Two Grimsby have signed Walsall forward Simeon Jackson and Aston Villa defender Easah Suliman, both on loan deals until the end of the season.

Jamaica-born 30-year-old former Gillingham man Jackson, who scored 42 goals in 115 Gills appearances, joined Walsall from Blackburn in July 2016.

Representing Canada, he has 49 senior international caps to his name.

England Under-20 centre-back Suliman, 19 - a product of Villa's academy - has prior loan experience with Cheltenham.

Both players will be eligible to make their Grimsby debuts in League Two on Saturday against the Robins, who are equal on points with the 17th-placed Mariners.

