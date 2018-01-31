Harvey Rodgers: Accrington Stanley sign defender for an undisclosed fee

Harvey Rodgers scored one goal during his time with Accrington Stanley last season

Accrington Stanley have signed defender Harvey Rodgers from League One side Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old had been on loan at Stanley from Hull City last season and made 20 appearances for the club.

He went on to join Fleetwood Town during the summer but he did not make a league appearance for the Cod Army.

"I am buzzing to be back. I loved every minute of my time, it was my first club away from Hull so it was special," Rodgers told the club website.

