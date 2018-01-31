Ollie Cook: Southampton loan defender to Barrow for remainder of the season

Ollie Cook has been a regular for the Saints' under-23 squad this season

Premier League side Southampton have loaned defender Ollie Cook to National League club Barrow for the remainder of the season.

Centre-half Cook, 20, is yet to make a senior appearance for the Saints but has been regular in their Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy sides.

He signed a professional deal with Southampton in May 2016, having come through the youth system at St Mary's.

The Bluebirds, who are 20th in the table, play Torquay United on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.