BBC Sport - Southampton 1-1 Brighton: Chris Hughton disappointed to concede 'soft goal'

Brighton manager Chris Hughton says he was "disappointed" to concede a "soft goal" in their 1-1 draw at Southampton but admits a draw was a "fair result".

MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Watch the goals from all the midweek Premier League games on Wednesday's Match of the Day at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Top Stories