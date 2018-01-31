BBC Sport - Southampton 1-1 Brighton: Pellegrino says Saints' equaliser was 'lucky'

Southampton equaliser was 'lucky', admits Pellegrino

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino admits his side's equalising goal against Brighton was "a little bit lucky" but believes the 1-1 draw was a fair result.

MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Watch the goals from all the midweek Premier League games on Wednesday's Match of the Day at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Top videos

Video

Southampton equaliser was 'lucky', admits Pellegrino

Video

Pundits debate winner of 'transfer triangle'

Video

Transfer spending 'almost vulgar'

Video

Conte admits Chelsea 'struggled' on 'bad day'

Video

Howe delight after 'best' Bournemouth win

Video

Mourinho rues 'ridiculous' early goal

Video

Wenger questions Arsenal 'confidence' after defeat

Video

Beating Arsenal tastes 'like honey' - Carvalhal

Video

Who doesn't love a dog on the pitch?

Video

'Mature' performance exactly what Reds needed - Klopp

Top Stories