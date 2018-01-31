Barnet sign George Legg, Jordan Nicholson and Tin Plavotic

George Legg is yet to make his debut for Reading

Barnet have signed Peterborough forward Jordan Nicholson for an undisclosed fee and Reading goalkeeper George Legg and Bristol City defender Tin Plavotic on loan until the end of the season.

Nicholson, 24, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at non-league Nuneaton, scoring 12 goals in 27 games.

Legg, 21, made three appearances for the Royals' under-21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy this season.

Plavotic, 20, spent time on loan at Cheltenham in 2016-17.

All three players could feature for the Bees, who are bottom of League Two, in Saturday's trip to Mansfield.

