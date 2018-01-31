BBC Sport - Tottenham 2-0 Manchester United: Pochettino joy at 'fantastic' Spurs win

Pochettino joy at 'fantastic' Tottenham win

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side were "fantastic" in their 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester United at Wembley in which Christian Eriksen put Spurs ahead after just 11 seconds.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 2-0 Manchester United

Watch the goals from all the midweek Premier League games on Wednesday's Match of the Day at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

