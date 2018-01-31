BBC Sport - Tottenham 2-0 Manchester United: Mourinho rues 'ridiculous' early goal

Mourinho rues 'ridiculous' early goal

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Christian Eriksen's goal after just 11 seconds "totally broke" his players' confidence after they were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham at Wembley.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 2-0 Manchester United

Watch the goals from all the midweek Premier League games on Wednesday's Match of the Day at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

  • From the section Man Utd
