Jonson Clarke-Harris: Rotherham striker makes Coventry City return on loan deal

Jonson Clarke-Harris began his career at Coventry but left for Peterborough after just one first-team outing

Rotherham United have loaned striker Jonson Clarke-Harris to Coventry City for the remainder of the season, with a view to a permanent move.

The 23-year-old began his career with Coventry, graduating from their academy to become the youngest player in City's history at 16 years and 21 days.

He has scored a total of 25 goals in 163 career games, with one goal in 19 matches for the Millers this term.

"He is a strong, powerful, athletic striker," boss Mark Robins said.

Coventry are fifth in League Two, one point off the automatic promotion places with 17 games remaining.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.