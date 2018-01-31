Ben Stevenson: Wolves sign Coventry midfielder and loan him to Colchester

Ben Stevenson made 12 appearances in all competitions for Coventry this season

Wolves have signed Coventry City midfielder Ben Stevenson for an undisclosed fee before loaning him to Colchester for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old, who made 24 league starts for Coventry since July 2015, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Championship leaders.

He can play in Colchester's trip to Newport on Saturday after his immediate switch to the League Two U's.

Stevenson could face his former club, the Sky Blues, as soon as 13 February.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.