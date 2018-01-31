Christoph Knasmullner, Matt Mills and Oli McBurnie: Barnsley sign trio on deadline day

Christoph Knasmullner (left) was part of Bayern Munich and Inter Milan squads during his career

Barnsley have signed midfielder Christoph Knasmullner from Admira Wacker, defender Matt Mills and Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie.

Knasmullner, 25, has scored 12 goals in 18 games for Austrian side Admira this season and joined on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Mills, 31, left Forest after a two-and-a-half-year stay to link up with the Tykes for the rest of the season.

McBurnie, 21, also joins the Tykes until the end of the season,

Mills has played extensively in the Premier League and Championship, with Manchester City, Reading and Leicester among his former clubs.

He is a timely replacement for Angus McDonald, who has left to join Hull City.

Austria Under-19 international Knasmullner had spells at Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Ingolstadt before moving to Admira while McBurnie has made 12 appearances for Swansea City this season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.