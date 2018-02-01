West Ham investigate claim of club policy against signing Africans

West Ham are 12th in the Premier League

West Ham are investigating an allegation that a member of staff claimed it was club policy not to sign any more African players.

The Daily Mail claim to have been told that West Ham had put a hold on buying more African players because "when they are not in the team they cause mayhem".

"We take any allegations of discrimination extremely seriously," read a club statement.

"We are in the process of ascertaining the full facts behind this accusation."

The club added all employees are trained on equality, diversity and unconscious bias and it is "an inclusive, respectful and diverse football club".

West Ham have six first-team squad members of African descent - Cheikhou Kouyate, Pedro Obiang, Joao Mario, Angelo Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku and Edimilson Fernandes.

Senegal striker Diafra Sakho left the club in the January transfer window to join Rennes, with Ghana international Andre Ayew heading to Swansea.

