Paul Lambert believes his Stoke side "are moving in the right direction" after they kept back-to-back Premier League clean sheets for the first time since March with a goalless draw at home to Watford.

MATCH REPORT: Stoke City 0-0 Watford

Watch the goals from all the midweek Premier League games on Wednesday's Match of the Day at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.