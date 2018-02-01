Middlesbrough sign Everton's Muhamed Besic and Huddersfield's Martin Cranie

Muhamed Besic was signed for Everton by Roberto Martinez

Championship side Middlesbrough have signed Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic on loan and Huddersfield defender Martin Cranie for an undisclosed fee.

Bosnia international Besic, 25, has played 56 times for Everton and will stay at Boro until the summer.

Ex-Barnsley and Coventry man Cranie, 31, helped the Terriers go up last term and has joined for an undisclosed fee.

Meanwhile, Denmark striker Martin Braithwaite has joined Bordeaux on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old was signed by former Boro boss Garry Monk last summer and has scored six goals in 21 appearances for the club.

