Alexander Sorloth: Crystal Palace sign Norway striker from FC Midtjylland

Crystal Palace have signed striker Alexander Sorloth from Danish side FC Midtjylland for an undisclosed fee on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The 22-year-old Norway international has scored 15 goals in 26 games so far this season.

"It's a dream come true to play in the Premier League," said Sorloth. "I've dreamt about this since I was six.

"It's a big club with ambition, a good club who takes good care of its players."

Palace were also hoping to sign Brondby goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow, but that move now looks unlikely to go through.

The 25-year-old's transfer was dependant on Brondby signing a replacement, which they have so far failed to do.