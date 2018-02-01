Omar Bogle: Peterborough United sign Cardiff City striker on loan

Omar Bogle scored 62 goals for Solihull in 111 appearances

Peterborough United have signed striker Omar Bogle on loan from Cardiff City until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has scored three goals in 12 appearances since joining the Championship side in August from Wigan.

He started his career at Solihull Moors before joining Grimsby, and will play in League One for the first time.

"I am delighted he is coming here to play and help us with our quest to get promoted," Posh boss Grant McCann told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.