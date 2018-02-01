Exeter City boss Paul Tisdale frustrated by transfer window disappointment

Paul Tisdale has guided Exeter to five wins in their last seven League Two games

Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale says he is frustrated at not being able to bring more players to the club during the January transfer window.

The League Two promotion-chasers extended the loans of West Bromwich Albion duo Kyle Edwards and Kane Wilson until the end of the season.

Tottenham forward Ryan Loft also joined for the rest of the campaign.

"We've taken the three boys on loan but other than that we've missed out on quite a few we've tried," Tisdale said.

"That's the way it happens sometimes, but we've got a very good squad, and it was only to add something here or there," he told BBC Radio Devon after Wednesday's 2-0 win over Forest Green Rovers.

The victory lifted the Grecians to fourth in the table, and below third-placed Notts County on goal difference only.

"It's been one of those windows where I've looked all over the place, come really close to signing one or two players, but it's not worked out," Tisdale added.

"But I'm philosophical about it because I think we've got a really good squad of players."