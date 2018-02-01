Ross County release Kenny van der Weg at Dutch left-back's request

Kenny van der Weg joined Ross County after leaving Breda in 2016

Ross County have released Kenny van der Weg after the Dutch left-back asked to leave the Scottish Premiership club.

The 26-year-old was allowed to depart shortly before the closure of the January transfer window on Wednesday after County found a replacement.

Max Melbourne, 19, was signed on loan from West Bromwich Albion.

Van der Weg had rejected a new contract at the end of last season but eventually agreed a new 12-month contract after a change of heart.

He first arrived at Victoria Park after leaving Dutch club Breda in 2016 and has since played 59 times for the Staggies.

Van der Weg's final appearance was in Sunday's 2-1 defeat at home to Rangers and he did not feature in Wednesday's 4-2 defeat by Aberdeen, which leaves County four points adrift at the foot of the table.