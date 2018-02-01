Scott Brown: Players need protection from Celtic captain, says Hearts' Craig Levein

Harry Cochrane (right) was injured following a challenge from Celtic's Scott Brown

Hearts manager Craig Levein has urged more protection for players when they come up against Celtic's Scott Brown.

Midfielder Harry Cochrane suffered an injury to his collarbone after a challenge from the Celtic captain during Hearts' defeat on Tuesday.

Levein was asked if young players require more action from referees.

"Yes of course," he replied. "I think everybody should get a bit more protection from Scott Brown really. But we will see."

Following the 32-year-old's challenge, Cochrane had to be replaced with Prince Buaben after 38 minutes of Hearts' 3-1 defeat.

And the 16-year-old will miss this weekend's Scottish Premiership meeting with St Johnstone as a result of his injury.

"I was annoyed about that," said Levein, who was midfielder Brown's manager with the Scotland international team.

"I watched it back and I think Scott had decided after the game at Tynecastle, when Harry bossed him, he wasn't going to let that happen.

"I've known Scott for a long time and he is aggressive in the way he plays."